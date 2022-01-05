Advertisement

Hermantown rocks Denfeld while Marshall sneaks past C-E-C on the ice

Hermantown
Hermantown(KBJR)
By Duncan Goldberg and Matt Halverson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - It was a top tier tilt on the ice as number one ranked Hermantown took down sixth ranked, Duluth Denfeld, 6-1 in a possible sectional finals preview. Denfeld scored the first goal of the game but Hermantown would score the next six.

On the girls scene, seventh ranked Duluth Marshall hits the road and picks up a big time 2-1 victory over 10th ranked C-E-C. All the goals were scored on the third period.

As for the Lady Bulldogs, it was a big month for Gabbie Hughes who takes home WCHA Player of the Month after also taking home WCHA Player of the Week.

