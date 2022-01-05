Advertisement

Chrysler aims to be all electric by 2028

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Chrysler says it plans for its vehicle lineup to go all-electric by 2028.

It’s the latest brand to announce a major shift away from gas-powered cars amid pressure to act on climate change.

The American automaker also said Wednesday that it will launch its first battery-electric vehicle by 2025.

Chrysler announced its electric plans along with a new AI-enabled vehicle system powered by an electric battery it says can travel 350 to 400 miles per charge.

It’s part of a broad transformation in the auto industry, as companies race toward more fully electric and hybrid propulsion systems, more autonomous driving features and increased connectivity in cars.

City of Superior may help bring a historic local theatre back to life
