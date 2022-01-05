Blessing in a bag: local college student collects items for those in need

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -As winter presses on, many people experiencing homelessness often don’t have access to shelter, food, or warm clothing.

Makenzie Rau-Lehmann, a third-year student at St. Scholastica, is working to change that.

For years, Rau-Lehmann’s family, who is from south of the Twin Cities, have put together ‘Blessing Bags’ filled with items like hats and gloves, granola bars, and hygiene items. She keeps those bags in her car and passes them out to people who might need them.

“A lot of people say ‘Oh, well, some of these people are just standing on the corner trying to get money’, but you never really know who’s just trying to get money and who actually needs something,” Rau-Lehmann said.

It’s the kind of passion project Renee Graves with the Greater Downtown Council (GDC) said is vital.

“I’m elated at what she’s doing because it’s literally a project that I have in works,” Graves said. “Community is essential, because there are so many more people in need than any one person can possibly service or adequately connect with.”

Graves’ role as outreach specialist is brand new to the GDC after being approved by the city council in the fall.

“These two months, it’s been really clear how much of a need there is to serve our unsheltered and unhoused population,” she said.

While she’s building the outreach program up, Graves said people like Rau-Lehmann and the work she is doing are what’s going to make a difference.

“Some people are really struggling and they’re trying to get back on their feet and if you don’t give them a chance to get back on their feet, they’re never going to get back on their feet,” Rau-Lehmann said.

According to Graves, at the end of 2020, 2 out of every 3 homeless people were experiencing it for the first time.

