DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - It was ugly sweater night in Superior as the Lady Spartans played host to Hayward co-op on the ice.

Despite the late push, powered by the Superior sweaters... Hayward Co-op holds on for a 3-2 victory in overtime to spoil the Spartans night.

