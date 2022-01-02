St. Luke’s welcomes Duluth’s first baby of 2022

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - With the New Year comes new life, and early Saturday morning, St. Luke’s welcomed the first Northland area baby born in 2022.

Roberta Margaret Paananen was born to Jennifer and Peter Paananen at 1:34 a.m. Saturday morning, making her the first baby born in Duluth in 2022!

The Paananen’s said that baby Roberta wasn’t due until January 14th, but after some complications, Jennifer was induced, and they welcomed the baby a couple of weeks early.

They said they’ve been waiting a long time for their baby.

“We’ve actually been trying for about seven years to have a baby, so it’s not just a New Year’s baby but a miracle baby for us for sure,” Jennifer said.

“We’ve been trying for a really long time, and we didn’t think it was going to happen. It’s really big,” Peter said.

Currently, due to COVID-19 restrictions, no family is allowed to visit, but the Paananen’s said that their family can’t wait to meet Roberta once they are discharged from the hospital.

“This is my mom’s first grandchild, and my sister is super excited to be an aunt. Everyone’s super excited. All of our family lives in the Northland, so everyone’s excited to meet her and see her beautiful face,” they said.

The last baby of 2021 and the first baby of 2022 were each given a gift basket from the St. Luke’s Foundation filled with items from ‘Whimsy,’ a baby store located in Fitger’s.

Essentia had one baby born on New Year’s Day around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Both St. Luke’s and Essentia announced their top baby names of 2021. At St. Luke’s, it was a tie for the boys. Seven baby boys were named Asher, and there were also seven Olivers.

For girls, St. Luke’s had six baby girls named Hazel.

Essentia had 11 boys named Maverick and nine girls named Avery.

