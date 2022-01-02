No. 7/8 Bulldogs Get First Sweep of the New Year

CAMBRIDGE, MA. (KBJR) - Led by their first line, the 7/8th ranked Lady Bulldogs leave Massachusetts with a sweep of the 10th ranked Harvard Crimson.

The first line of Elizabeth Giguere, Gabbie Hughes, and Anna Klein had at least two points apiece accounting for all of UMD’s goals.

For UMD Head Coach Maura Crowell it was a bit of a homecoming, the Mansfield, Mass. native returns back to the Northland with a signature sweep of a top ten team.

“ Exactly what we were looking for, that was the purpose of this trip,” Crowell said.

“We’ve been talking about how important our non-conference matchups are, this one coming right after the Christmas break on new years day. It’s just an interesting time to play massive games and clearly, we got the job done and couldn’t be happier,” she added.

The Lady Dogs improve to 11-7-0 on the season and will stay on the road as they head to Saint Cloud for a weekend series with the Huskies beginning on Jan. 7th.

