No. 6 Bulldogs get Swept by No. 1 Minnesota State

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The No. 6 ranked Bulldogs opened the new year hosting the No. 1 ranked Minnesota State Mavericks, with the Mavericks winning 3-0, sweeping the series.

It was a slow start for both teams with only 12 total shots on net, 9 coming from the visiting Mavericks, but the Mavs got two goals in the second, and Ryan Sandelin, son of UMD Head Coach Scott Sandelin, capped the night off with an empty-netter in the third.

The Bulldogs fall to 11-8-1 on the season.

Next up for the Dogs is a matchup with No. 7 St. Cloud State, in St. Cloud for a weekend series beginning on Jan. 7th.

