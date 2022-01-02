Advertisement

Duluth man arrested after allegedly hitting 11 vehicles while intoxicated

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -A Duluth man is facing 11 counts of hit and run and DWI control substance after allegedly hitting vehicles around Grand Ave.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Duluth Police officers responded to Grand Ave for multiple reports of someone driving recklessly and hitting vehicles.

Police tracked the person, later identified as Matthew Burcar, 41, and he fled the scene.

Officers apprehended Burcar without any incident.

He is being held in the St. Louis County jail.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Twin brothers found dead after house fire in Canosia Township
Fire crews reached him with their fire tower and brought him to safety.
SUB-ZERO SAVE: Duluth man rescued from 4th-floor balcony
Old Letter
Lost in time: 68-year-old letter finds its way home
First Baby
St. Luke’s welcomes Duluth’s first baby of 2022
A Duluth martini bar announced they are making their long-awaited return to business.
3 YEARS LATER: Black Water Lounge announces re-opening date

Latest News

Honoring a Legend: Spirit Room in Superior will soon host Betty White Weekend
Honoring a Legend: Spirit Room in Superior will soon host Betty White Weekend
The Duluth Fire Department rescued a man from his 4th-floor balcony Friday night.
SUB-ZERO SAVE: Duluth man rescued from 4th-floor balcony
Honoring a Legend: Spirit Room in Superior will soon host Betty White Weekend
Honoring a Legend: Spirit Room in Superior will soon host Betty White Weekend
UMD swept by Minn. State
UMD swept by Minn. State