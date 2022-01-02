Duluth man arrested after allegedly hitting 11 vehicles while intoxicated

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -A Duluth man is facing 11 counts of hit and run and DWI control substance after allegedly hitting vehicles around Grand Ave.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Duluth Police officers responded to Grand Ave for multiple reports of someone driving recklessly and hitting vehicles.

Police tracked the person, later identified as Matthew Burcar, 41, and he fled the scene.

Officers apprehended Burcar without any incident.

He is being held in the St. Louis County jail.

