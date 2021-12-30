Advertisement

Wisconsin tops 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

covid deaths
(CBS 3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) --COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of more than 10,000 Wisconsin residents.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that state health officials counted 34 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death total since the pandemic began to 10,014.

The state tracked 5,748 COVID-19 deaths last year and 4,266 so far in 2021.

Nearly three-quarters of people who died were at least 70 years old.

The state saw 6,477 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily total since November 2020, before vaccines were released.

Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated as the omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the state and the nation.

