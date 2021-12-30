Twin Ports shipping company to receive $8 million upgrade

SUPERIOR, WI (KBJR) -- The Twin Ports, named for their location on The St. Louis River and Lake Superior, are home to several shipping companies.

“We always talk about, hey whatever is good for Superior and Duluth is good for the port,” said Jason Serck with Superior’s Planning, Economic Development & Port Director.

Now, more than $8 million in federal grant money is coming to Superior to support a rehabilitation project for the C. Reiss Company.

The company is currently based in Duluth, but with this grant will be moving to a dock location in Superior they own that’s been unused for 30 years. Funding will be used at the site to support dredging, repairing a dock wall, and building an office space among other projects and improvements.

“They will be expanding their capabilities of being able to handle material, rail-wise,” Serck said. “They’re going to almost double what they’re doing in Duluth right now, so that will be a great thing. A good economic boost for the city of Superior but also for the Twin Ports.”

Superior is one of 25 port projects to receive a portion of $240 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration program.

Mayor Jim Paine said he is excited about the potential impact of the funding.

“It is an important part of our economy, and a major development like this helps secure the long-term prosperity of Superior and Duluth’s economy,” Paine said. “We are a port city, and while that has changed in a lot of ways over the last century, the port is still vital to Superior’s and the country’s economy.”

Project organizers said the site will be operational by summer 2023, while the full project will be complete in two to three years.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.