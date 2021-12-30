Advertisement

Top ten ranked Denfeld and Hermantown light it up on the ice

Denfeld Bottle shot
Denfeld Bottle shot(KBJR)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - Duluth Denfeld continues to dominate their Heritage Holiday Inn Classic with a 7-0 victory over Owatonna. They battle Anoka for the championship.

As for the Hermantown Hawks, they avenge their first loss of the year with a 6-0 victory over Orono. They have a top ranked matchup tomorrow with Delano.

Plus, Proctor picks up a 4-2 win over Red Lake Falls.

