DECC to host new ‘North of Nashville’ concert

DULUTH, MN -- The DECC is planning to host a new event aimed at showcasing local singers and songwriters.

“North of Nashville” is planned for February 5, 2022 in the Harbor Side Ballroom.

North of Nashville (DECC)

DECC spokespeople say the event will feature professional songwriters singing their best-known works, while also sharing the backstory of the music.

The showcase will include performances from:

BUFFY LAWSON

Her songs have been recorded by Bo Bice, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Randy Travis, Kenny Rogers, and Dolly Parton. Buffy has also sung live with Neil Diamond on the Tonight Show.

HEIDI PACK

The frontwoman for the popular Whiskey Trail Band has opened for many household names.

SHANE NELSON

Winner of the Northland Idol contest and holder of an American Idol “silver ticket.”

BO ALLEN

With lots of Nashville time under his belt, Bo collaborated with such talents as Dolly Parton, Ned Betty, Brooke Hogan. Now he’s a sought-after local talent here in the Northland - and our resident host.

The DECC is also using this event to lift up a few new voices with a singer/songwriter contest.

Submissions will be accepted from now until midnight CST on Friday, January 21.

