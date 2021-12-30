Advertisement

Cloquet and Giants win Wood City Classic; Hermantown and Esko win Coaches Classic

Wednesday Night Hoops
Wednesday Night Hoops(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The holiday hoops tournaments wrapped up today, here’s a look at the scores

2021 Wood City Classic Championship:

Boys: Cloquet 78 Pine City 72. Final.

Girls: Mesabi East 62 Crosby-Ironton 60. Final/2OT.

2021 Coaches Classic Championship:

Boys: Esko 73 Marshall 44. Final.

Girls: Hermantown 52 Esko 44. Final.

