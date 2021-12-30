Cloquet and Giants win Wood City Classic; Hermantown and Esko win Coaches Classic
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The holiday hoops tournaments wrapped up today, here’s a look at the scores
2021 Wood City Classic Championship:
Boys: Cloquet 78 Pine City 72. Final.
Girls: Mesabi East 62 Crosby-Ironton 60. Final/2OT.
2021 Coaches Classic Championship:
Boys: Esko 73 Marshall 44. Final.
Girls: Hermantown 52 Esko 44. Final.
