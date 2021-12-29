Tuesday Night Hoops Recap
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It was a busy night for hoops in the Northland here is a recap of the action.
Hibbing senior guard Ayden McDonald surpassed the 1,000 assist mark becoming the first Bluejacket to reach that milestone and just one of a few players in the entire state to reach 1,000 assists. Hibbing won the game 94-56.
Other scores in the 41st annual Coaches Classic:
Girls basketball:
Hermantown 68 Cherry 50.
Esko 89 Columbia Heights 27.
Hermantown will play Esko in the championship game on Dec. 29th.
Boys basketball:
Esko 80 Hinkley-Finlayson 47
Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.