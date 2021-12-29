Tuesday Night Hoops Recap

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It was a busy night for hoops in the Northland here is a recap of the action.

Hibbing senior guard Ayden McDonald surpassed the 1,000 assist mark becoming the first Bluejacket to reach that milestone and just one of a few players in the entire state to reach 1,000 assists. Hibbing won the game 94-56.

Other scores in the 41st annual Coaches Classic:

Girls basketball:

Hermantown 68 Cherry 50.

Esko 89 Columbia Heights 27.

Hermantown will play Esko in the championship game on Dec. 29th.

Boys basketball:

Esko 80 Hinkley-Finlayson 47

