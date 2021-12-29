Advertisement

Quiet conditions along with bitter cold temps

feel like temperatures
feel like temperatures(CBS 3)
By Kaitlyn Moffett
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TODAY/TONIGHT:

A few lingering show showers will all wrap up early Wednesday morning, with bitter cold temps to follow. Partly sunny skies to start the day with increasing clouds into the evening and highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be out of the northwest, so expect subzero wind chills for the day. Lows overnight drop into the single digits to teens below zero under mostly cloudy skies.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(CBS 3)

THURSDAY:

We’re in for an overcast day on Thursday as a quick clipper will try to move throughout the region. This will only bring minor accumulation of about an inch to two for most areas. High temperatures will be near 12 degrees with winds out of the southwest. Lows overnight drop into the single digits below zero.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THURSDAY AFTERNOON(CBS 3)

FRIDAY:

New Year’s Eve will be a frigid one! We should see some sunshine on Friday; however, high temps will struggle to make it out of the single digits. If you plan to be out and about Friday night, lows will be dropping well into the teens to near 20s below zero so dress warm! Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Ringing in the new year with frigid temperatures! Sunshine will be with us for the afternoon, but high temperatures will remain cold in the single digits below zero! Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, so dangerous wind chills will again be likely.

COMING UP:

Much needed sunshine today but cold temperatures remain! One more slight chance of snow is Thursday before we wrap up the year and ring in the new one with very very cold temperatures. Catch the latest on CBS 3 this morning form 5-7 and again tonight at 5,6, and 10.

7 DAY
7 DAY(CBS 3)

