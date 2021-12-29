Advertisement

Evers to deliver State of the State address in Wisconsin State Capitol again

Tony Evers
Tony Evers(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to deliver the annual State of the State address in the Capitol building again.

Evers delivered last year’s address via video conference.

The governor’s office released a letter Tuesday that Evers sent to Republican legislative leaders on Dec. 22 in which he requests the Legislature convene in a joint session at the Capitol in February to hear the speech.

Evers suggested delivering the address on the evening of Feb. 15 or Feb. 22.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Chris Kapenga responded with a letter Monday inviting him to address lawmakers on Feb. 15.

They said in the letter that they hope he discusses the state’s labor shortage and rising inflation.

