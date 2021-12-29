Advertisement

Ashland hospital: ‘Resources are being pushed to the limits’ as COVID cases climb

The agency now says COVID-19 patients will only need to isolate for five days instead of 10 as...
The agency now says COVID-19 patients will only need to isolate for five days instead of 10 as long s they don’t show symptoms. The change comes as scientists prove that most coronavirus transmissions happen up to two days before symptoms begin and up to three days after.(NBC12)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, WI -- An Ashland hospital says a major increase in COVID cases is taking a big toll on their resources, including staff.

According to the CDC, Ashland and Bayfield Counties are experiencing community transmission rates in the “high” category, which is the most severe level available.

Ashland County’s positivity rate is more than double the CDC’s threshold of a “high” transmission rate.

Memorial Medical Center’s Chief Operating Officer Jessica Nuutinen said that’s taking a major toll on their staff.

“Our resources are being pushed to the limits,” Nuutinen said. “We have staff shortages because people are out sick or quarantined. The employees who are able to work are caring for very sick patients who require a high level of care and attention.”

Memorial Medical Center said they’re seeing even younger patients who are sick and need medical care.

The hospital is still not allowing visitors at this time under most circumstances.

Hospital leaders say they are ready to care for you, but first, they need you to take proper precautions.

They’re asking people to get vaccinated or boosted, social distance, and avoid crowds.

They also advise washing your hands and staying home if you are sick.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW PLOW
City residents raise concerns about Duluth snow plow plans
Duluth declares first snow emergency, here’s what you need to know
Duluth declares first snow emergency, here’s what you need to know
Police lights
Funeral set for Itasca County deputy who died of COVID
Thursday the Social Security Administration released the list of the most popular baby names in...
Essentia releases top baby names of 2021
WX GFX
Snow again today, cold on the way!

Latest News

There will be another round of snow tomorrow
KBWX 12/28
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Virginia Police investigating after man shot through window, search for suspect continues
Tony Evers
Evers to deliver State of the State address in Wisconsin State Capitol again
Weather Forecast KBJR 12.29.21
Weather Forecast KBJR 12.29.21