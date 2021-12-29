Ashland hospital: ‘Resources are being pushed to the limits’ as COVID cases climb

ASHLAND, WI -- An Ashland hospital says a major increase in COVID cases is taking a big toll on their resources, including staff.

According to the CDC, Ashland and Bayfield Counties are experiencing community transmission rates in the “high” category, which is the most severe level available.

Ashland County’s positivity rate is more than double the CDC’s threshold of a “high” transmission rate.

Memorial Medical Center’s Chief Operating Officer Jessica Nuutinen said that’s taking a major toll on their staff.

“Our resources are being pushed to the limits,” Nuutinen said. “We have staff shortages because people are out sick or quarantined. The employees who are able to work are caring for very sick patients who require a high level of care and attention.”

Memorial Medical Center said they’re seeing even younger patients who are sick and need medical care.

The hospital is still not allowing visitors at this time under most circumstances.

Hospital leaders say they are ready to care for you, but first, they need you to take proper precautions.

They’re asking people to get vaccinated or boosted, social distance, and avoid crowds.

They also advise washing your hands and staying home if you are sick.

