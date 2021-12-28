Snowmobilers, businesses excited about recent snowfall

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -- About 30 miles north of Duluth, a world of winter recreation awaits snowmobilers.

“Outdoor activities are sort of one thing that’s been pandemic proof,” Nick Alexander said. “I’ve done a lot of riding in my years and I truly think we have some world class trails in the northern Minnesota area here.”

Along with serving as Superior’s police chief, Alexander owns the Pequaywan Inn, a bar and restaurant located along snowmobile trails just outside Duluth.

“Our location is right off of main trails that allows people to ride really anywhere, whether they want to go up to the Iron Range or up to the North Shore area,” he said.

Alexander’s family took ownership of the Pequaywan in October 2021 and hopes the recent snowfall brings a boom in business.

Alexander estimated that up to 50% of annual spending could be seen over the winter months.

“It can have a very significant economic impact,” Alexander said. “As someone who’s snowmobiled up there I lot, I know that seasons where you have poor snow seasons, those years can be very difficult on the businesses.”

The trails near the restaurant are frequented by many snowmobilers, including members of the Pequaywan Area Trailblazers Snowmobile Club.

They said they are excited about the fresh snow and the new ownership.

“They have some really nice plans here,” Denise Anderson, secretary of the club, said. “I’ve met them and they seem like really nice people and are looking forward to supporting our industry.”

Anderson and other members of the club spent Tuesday preparing the trails for grooming, which is where they are smoothed out for riders. She said the snowmobile community is one she’s proud to be a part of.

“It’s a really friendly community. People always are helping each other out on the trail, helping people if they break down. Helping people with directions and where to go and where to eat and where to stay,” Anderson said.

The Pequaywan Area Trailblazers Snowmobile Club manages more than 60 miles of snowmobile trails throughout the area.

