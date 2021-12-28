Essentia releases top baby names of 2021

DULUTH, MN -- More than seven babies were born per day at Essentia Health’s Minnesota hospitals in 2021, and variety again was the theme when it came to naming the newborns.

Entering the final week of the year, 2,627 babies had entered the world at Essentia’s six hospitals in Minnesota that perform deliveries.

That includes 1,469 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth and 386 at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names.

Top baby boy names:

Maverick (10) or Mavrick (1) — 11

Noah — 9

Henry (8) or Henrie (1) — 9

Jack, Beau, Thomas, Lincoln, Hudson, Harrison — 7

James, Sawyer — 6

Odin, Ryker, Theodore, Colton, Archer, Oliver, Rowan, Brooks, Milo — 5

Top baby girl names:

Avery (7) or Averie (1) or Averi (1) — 9

Evelyn (7) or Evelynn (1) — 8

Harper — 8

Charlotte, Emma — 7

Madelyn, Ava — 6

Olivia, Rosalie, Grace, Nora, Lucy, Aubrey, Violet — 5

