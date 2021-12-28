City residents raise concerns about Duluth snow plow plans

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) --Despite a steady flow of snow Sunday night into Monday, the city of Duluth did not declare a snow emergency meaning, per their plowing policy, they won’t touch residential streets until the snow stops falling.

Plow crews focused on the city’s busiest streets first.

They were out since 2 a.m. Monday morning and were fully staffed, which was one of the main reasons Duluth didn’t call a snow emergency.

Some Duluth residents said snow blowing and shoveling their sidewalks was nothing new, but added they had some frustrations with the city’s approach.

Duluth resident Ryan Meisanger planned to spend about six hours snow blowing the sidewalks and alleys near his and his neighbors’ homes Monday.

“My next door neighbor is old and nobody really has a snowblower, so it’s just something that I do. It takes forever. I don’t enjoy it,” Meisanger said.

While many residents focused on their driveways and sidewalks, city plows were focused on maintaining the most trafficked streets in Duluth, leaving residents to wait until the snow stopped for their streets to be plowed.

“We certainly understand that it can be frustrating when people need to shovel out and maybe don’t have off-street parking, but at the same time we just ask for patience of the city,” said Kate Van Daele with the city.

Jodie Rudd, an Endion neighborhood resident, said she understands that policy, but said it’s still frustrating when people need to get to work.

“The thing that is kind of hard for us is both of us are parked in the alleyway. And because they don’t do that or because they do that last, it does make it difficult for us to get out,” Rudd said.

She also said she’s most concerned for those who aren’t able to get out and shovel or clear away snow.

“I feel bad for people that can’t get around easily or people with mobility issues or elderly people,” Rudd said. “So I think if you can, get out and do the sidewalks and if you see someone that can’t-help them out!”

Meisanger said while he understands it’s a frustrating situation for many people, he’s very appreciative of snowplow drivers.

“I think they’re doing the best that they can,” Meisanger said. “I think that the city council maybe could step up a little bit and allocate money a little bit better.”

The city said their three-tiered plowing process has been in place ever since a snow and ice policy was created in the city, and people should refer to that for all updates about plowing.

