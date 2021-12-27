Bentleyville won’t open for final night due to strong winds, snow

DULUTH, MN -- Bentleyville won’t be opening for its final night of the season Monday due to strong winds and snow.

According to Bentleyville organizers on Facebook, “it’s just not safe to have so many people driving and putting our volunteers out in these weather conditions.”

Bentleyville opens in 2021 (KBJR)

They do not plan to reschedule the final night of the holiday light display for 2021.

They plan to reopen in November 2022.

