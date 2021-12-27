Advertisement

Bentleyville won’t open for final night due to strong winds, snow

Bentleyville opens in 2021
Bentleyville opens in 2021(CBS 3)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Bentleyville won’t be opening for its final night of the season Monday due to strong winds and snow.

According to Bentleyville organizers on Facebook, “it’s just not safe to have so many people driving and putting our volunteers out in these weather conditions.”

Bentleyville opens in 2021
Bentleyville opens in 2021(KBJR)

They do not plan to reschedule the final night of the holiday light display for 2021.

They plan to reopen in November 2022.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Totals
Winter storm moving in tonight
WX GFX 2
Snow storm continues, another storm on the way!
NWS has issued a Blizzard Warning for the north shore until Monday night as well as a Winter...
Blizzard Warning issued for north shore; Moderate to heavy snowfall and strong winds tonight and Monday
winter closures
Winter weather forces closures around the Northland
Several vehicles involved in spin-out crash near Blatnik Bridge
Several vehicles involved in spin-out crash near Blatnik Bridge

Latest News

More snow moves in tomorrow
KBWX 12/27
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Several vehicles involved in spin-out crash near Blatnik Bridge
Several vehicles involved in spin-out crash near Blatnik Bridge
The University of Minnesota is the largest public college or university in the state of...
University of Minnesota asks state for nearly $1 billion