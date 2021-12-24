Twin Cities man dies in Pine County crash
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASKOV, MN-- A Twin Cities man died after his car ran into a tree Thursday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 26-year-old Bryan Storebo of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, hit a tree after veering off Highway 23 in Askov, Minnesota, just after 3:30 P.M. Thursday.
Storebo was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
He died on the scene.
