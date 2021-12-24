Advertisement

Twin Cities man dies in Pine County crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASKOV, MN-- A Twin Cities man died after his car ran into a tree Thursday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 26-year-old Bryan Storebo of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, hit a tree after veering off Highway 23 in Askov, Minnesota, just after 3:30 P.M. Thursday.

Storebo was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

He died on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 vehicles were involved.
More than 100 vehicles involved in interstate pile-up near Eau Claire
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Kalligher Mugshot
Former owner of Gannucci’s charged with criminal sexual conduct
Police and medical stage nearby
Duluth man jailed after chases in Grand Rapids, Hermantown
Two children are confirmed dead following a major house fire.
UPDATE: Two children died in massive house fire near Bemidji

Latest News

911 outage impacting AT&T cell customers in Carlton Co.
911 outage cell outage restored in Carlton County
According to the Duluth Fire Department, the building is slated to be torn down soon.
Crews respond to overnight fire at condemned Esmond Building
Tabs
GETTING THE STICKER: Tips to make sure your 2022 tabs arrive on time
Weather Forecast KBJR 12.24.21
Weather Forecast KBJR 12.24.21