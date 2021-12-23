Natalie Mikrot Becomes First Rebel to Reach 2,000 Points

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - History was made in Moose Lake last night as senior Natalie Mikrot scored her 2,000th career point, becoming the first Rebel to reach the milestone.

Mikrot plans to continue her basketball career and education at Minnesota Crookston next year.

History is made! Congratulations to @nataliemikrot on becoming the first to reach 2,000 points in Moose Lake Willow River History! One of the most humble athletes who outworks everyone. I’m honored to be a part of your journey! #SalosShowcaseAthletes @SamAliSports @C_Chakamian pic.twitter.com/IBi4ZAGzFw — Salo’s Showcase (@SaloShowcase) December 22, 2021

