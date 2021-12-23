Advertisement

Natalie Mikrot Becomes First Rebel to Reach 2,000 Points

By Kevin Moore and Matt Halverson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - History was made in Moose Lake last night as senior Natalie Mikrot scored her 2,000th career point, becoming the first Rebel to reach the milestone.

Mikrot plans to continue her basketball career and education at Minnesota Crookston next year.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and medical stage nearby
Duluth man jailed after chases in Grand Rapids, Hermantown
Kalligher Mugshot
Former owner of Gannucci’s charged with criminal sexual conduct
Jesse Powell, 32, is charged with one count of third-degree and four counts of fifth-degree...
Grand Rapids attorney charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct
The victims included four adults and three kids.
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
Walz
Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Aaron Pionk
Hermantown native Aaron Pionk commits to Minnesota State
g rapids
Tuesday night prep hockey
Gomez
Gomez, Peterson highlight Tuesday night hoops slate
Chuck-a-puck game
Hunters are Victorious on Chuck-A-Puck Game for Cancer