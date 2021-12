DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - A night filled with hoops including Trent Gomez scoring his 1,00th point for Two Harbors and a big showdown in Esko with the Eskomos hosting Hibbing.

B BASKETBALL

Cloquet70Duluth Denfeld57F

Grand Rapids36Duluth East61F

International Falls60Bigfork53F

Proctor55Crosby-Ironton68F

Nashwauk-Keewatin68McGregor50F

Hibbing77Esko68F

Two Harbors 79 Silver Bay 32

G BASKETBALL

Hermantown57Cloquet64F

Greenway27Mesabi East64F

Silver Bay29Two Harbors72F

Copyright 2021 KBJR Duluth. All rights reserved.