DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - The Grand Rapids boys continue their fantastic season with a 6-0 win over C-E-C and Grand Rapids/Greenway takes down Duluth.

B HOCKEY

Duluth East0Andover8F

Superior1Rock Ridge2F/OT

Duluth Marshall3Chisago Lakes6F

Gentry Academy5Greenway4F

C-E-C0Grand Rapids6F

G HOCKEY

Hibbing/Chisholm1Moose Lake2F

International Falls0Superior6F

North Shore1Duluth Marshall4F

