HITTING THE SLOPES: Community volunteers get ski, snowboard hill ready to open

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -- After the area’s warm weather delayed its snow production, the Chester Bowl ski and snowboard hill opened Wednesday for the 2021-2022 season.

For 11-year-old Inara Eltinkhourigan, opening day of the hill was exciting.

“I learned to ski here and I would not have been able to do what I do today without this place,” Eltinkhourigan said. “I think that the cadets here and the volunteers here are amazing and they do a really great job of helping people learn how to ski and snowboard.”

The ski hill is a Duluth city park and trail, but is run by the non-profit Chester Bowl Improvement Club. They offer affordable and accessible winter recreation opportunities to the community, including skiing and snowboard lessons.

Those lessons and other community initiatives are possible through the thousands of volunteer hours put in each season and through donations.

To kick off the season, Essentia presented organizers with a $25,000 grant to support infrastructure and programming.

“A grant like that helps us plan for the future,” said Dave Schaeffer, executive director of Chester Bowl. “To help us not just run programs today, but also be dreaming big things for tomorrow to serve kids for generations to come.”

Essentia officials said they donated money to Chester Bowl because the recreation site promotes a healthy lifestyle for the Duluth community.

The hill usually aims to open around the second weekend of December, but this year’s weather caused some delays.

“This winter was a challenge because the warm temperatures kept us from being able to make snow, and the rainstorm a week ago, wiped out the snow we did have,” Schaeffer said.

Thanks to their two snow machines and nonstop work from staff and volunteers, the hill was finally able to open just in time for local school districts’ winter break.

Organizers hope the opening gets families outdoors and on the slopes, something Eltinkhourigan echoed.

“If you want to learn how to ski or snowboard, you should do it here, this is an amazing place, and I love it,” she said.

As long as weather permits, Chester Bowl plans to keep the hill open until mid-March.

