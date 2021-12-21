One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: the Biden administration’s plans to tackle the omicron wave

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cases of COVID-19 are reaching new highs in metropolitan areas around the country due to the latest virus variant: omicron. With the variant proving an ability to cause breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, the Biden administration is working to address the newest wave with a number of new initiatives.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Kristin Kasper spoke to the president’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about the latest plans to help the nation battle omicron just before the holiday season.

No need to change your holiday plans, but be prudent and careful: that was the message from Dr. Fauci.

From the ratio of hospitalizations and oxygen requirements, to the number of cases, Fauci pointed optimistically to data on the omicron variant coming out of South Africa.

“They’re not having the degree of severity, we hope that is going to turn out to be the situation here in the U.S, but thus far we don’t have enough experience to say it’s going to be less severe, I hope it’s going to be,” he said.

While he doesn’t expect you to cancel or change your holiday plans, he did say to avoid large gatherings, be aware of travel risks, and test as needed.

President Biden announced Tuesday he plans to purchase and ship 500 million at-home rapid tests free of charge beginning in January. We asked Dr. Fauci about the accuracy and his preference in at-home test kits.

“Well there are several FDA approved tests,” Fauci said. “If it gets approved by the FDA, it continues to be shown that they work, which it looks like they do against Omicron, there is no preferred one.”

But Dr. Fauci said the at-home antigen tests are not as sensitive, and sometimes can provide false negatives.

“It may be that the level of virus is low enough, it’s unlikely you are going to transmit it,” Dr. Fauci said. “Bottom line... they are pretty good to give you an idea of how safe [you] are.”

The White House also announced other updates to the president’s winter plan including creating new federal testing sites and efforts to expand hospital capacity.

