Advertisement

New Duluth city budget brings big bucks to public safety services

By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - Duluth City Councilors unanimously approved the city’s $100 million budget for 2022 Monday night.

The new budget represents a roughly 10% increase over last year’s budget, with increased funding for public safety programs.

It includes a 10% raise for Duluth Police Officers, with the goal of bringing the department’s wages to a market competitive level.

The budget also allocates $100,000 to police and fire training, up from $7,500 in previous years.

$600,000 from the budget will fund a community crisis response team to answer calls better suited for community outreach workers than police.

The final budget also eliminates a proposed increase in cost to healthcare benefits for city workers.

Finally, in an effort to offset an increase in the city’s property tax levy, the budget includes a $290,000 investment into a brand new affordable housing trust fund.

Copyright 2021 KBJR6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Powell, 32, is charged with one count of third-degree and four counts of fifth-degree...
Grand Rapids attorney charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct
Maggie Cretens tells her family story surrounding recipes
Mysterious recipe box left at Hoops Brewing meets its owner after 3 years
WX GFX 2
Falling temperatures today, snow on the way!
Spooner Middle School in Spooner, Wis.
Testing shows styrene detected in Spooner Middle School, building to reopen Tuesday
The bodies were discovered in the Moorhead residence just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Bodies found in Minnesota home; cause of deaths not released

Latest News

Duluth Armory Interior
New partnership could give Duluth Armory major makeover
Ramsay confirmed the news Monday during an interview at KBJR6
Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay considers run for St. Louis County Sheriff
MSHSL Girl's Hoops
MSHSL Girl's Hoops
Holiday Testing
Holiday Testing