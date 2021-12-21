New Duluth city budget brings big bucks to public safety services

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - Duluth City Councilors unanimously approved the city’s $100 million budget for 2022 Monday night.

The new budget represents a roughly 10% increase over last year’s budget, with increased funding for public safety programs.

It includes a 10% raise for Duluth Police Officers, with the goal of bringing the department’s wages to a market competitive level.

The budget also allocates $100,000 to police and fire training, up from $7,500 in previous years.

$600,000 from the budget will fund a community crisis response team to answer calls better suited for community outreach workers than police.

The final budget also eliminates a proposed increase in cost to healthcare benefits for city workers.

Finally, in an effort to offset an increase in the city’s property tax levy, the budget includes a $290,000 investment into a brand new affordable housing trust fund.

