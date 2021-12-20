Advertisement

Duluth church puts on living nativity

By Larissa Milles
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -St. Paul’s Episcopal Church hosted a drive-by living nativity scene Sunday afternoon.

Kids from their middle school and youth groups portrayed people from the story of Jesus’ birth.

Church volunteers said that due to COVID the youth groups haven’t been able to gather together as much as usual, so Sunday’s event was a good opportunity for community and for the kids.

“It’s not just about the learning of Christianity but it’s the community building that comes through that, and so this is just a really good opportunity for kids to get together and our youths to get together and have a sense of community,” said David Clanaugh, a member of the church.

The church also collected hats, mittens, scarves, and coats from the community to donate to those in need.

