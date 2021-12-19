Advertisement

New artist market features local vendors ahead of Christmas

Holiday Market
Holiday Market(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) 67 local vendors filled the historic St. Louis County Depot halls Saturday for the Great Hall Marketplace for the Holidays.

Vendors sold goods like art, jewelry, food, candles, and decor.

The Depot sought out many different kinds of vendors to fill all three floors of the historic building.

This was the first year of the Great Hall Marketplace, but organizers say that they hope it becomes a yearly event.

Vendors like Crystal Andres, who makes gnome decor, said shopping local is great, especially during the holiday season.

“It stays in our community, which is super important to me,” Andres said. “You can’t find all this handmade stuff in big box stores, so shopping local is super special to my heart, and it provides jobs for our community.”

Guests could also enjoy live music from local musicians.

Organizers have discussed hosting another artist event in the spring.

