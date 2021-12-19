Advertisement

Experts: Potter missed chance to explain Taser-gun mix-up

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the death of Daunte Wright.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --The former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright alternated between tears, statements of remorse, and clipped, matter-of-fact answers as she testified at her trial on manslaughter charges in the death of the Black motorist.

But Kim Potter’s testimony on Friday was notably scant on a key element of her defense - that she made a mistake when she drew her handgun instead of her Taser and killed Wright during a traffic stop last April in Brooklyn Center.

Some legal experts said it appeared to be a missed opportunity for Potter to tell jurors how a mix-up might have occurred and what she was thinking -- and that some jurors were likely waiting to hear just that.

