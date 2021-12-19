Advertisement

Dogs Dominate December

UMD Hoops
UMD Hoops(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MN. (KBJR) - The Bulldogs men’s and women’s basketball team wrapped up December basketball with wins against MSU Moorhead to finish unbeaten in the month.

For the 17th ranked men, they improve to 13-0 on the year with a 92-71 win. All five starters scored in double figures, led by Austin Andrews who had 19 points.

For the women, they won their sixth straight improving to 8-3 (6-1) with suffocating defense leading the way. Brooke Olson led the way with 13 points.

The Dogs are off until 2022 when they open up the New Year in St. Cloud on Jan. 2nd. Men tip-off and 2 p.m. Women tip-off at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Authorities identify Babbitt man killed in rollover crash near Ely
Outgoing Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay spoke with KWCH on Friday
Former Duluth Police Chief Ramsay leaving top job in Kansas
Two new non-stop flights from Duluth International Airport take off for the first time Friday.
Duluth International Airport celebrates new service with free flight giveaways
Just in time for winter: Sun Country offers new flights to warm weather
Just in time for winter: Sun Country offers new flights to warm weather
A rendering of a new hangar planned for Hibbing's Range Regional Airport, to help accommodate a...
New charter air service company to operate out of Hibbing’s Range Regional Airport

Latest News

Chuck-a-puck game
Hunters are Victorious on Chuck-A-Puck Game for Cancer
Bloomington Jefferson
Friday high school basketball recap
UMD Hoops
Bulldogs Sweep Northern State in South Dakota
Spirit mountain
Duluth East sweeps Denfeld nordic skiing invite