Dogs Dominate December

MOORHEAD, MN. (KBJR) - The Bulldogs men’s and women’s basketball team wrapped up December basketball with wins against MSU Moorhead to finish unbeaten in the month.

For the 17th ranked men, they improve to 13-0 on the year with a 92-71 win. All five starters scored in double figures, led by Austin Andrews who had 19 points.

For the women, they won their sixth straight improving to 8-3 (6-1) with suffocating defense leading the way. Brooke Olson led the way with 13 points.

.@UMDWomensBBall's defense dominates on their way to their 6th straight win. #BulldogCountry



Game Recap: https://t.co/dHiny4p4Zt — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) December 19, 2021

The Dogs are off until 2022 when they open up the New Year in St. Cloud on Jan. 2nd. Men tip-off and 2 p.m. Women tip-off at 4 p.m.

