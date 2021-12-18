Bulldogs Sweep Northern State in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, SD. (KBJR) - The Bulldogs just won’t lose. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams were in South Dakota for an NSIC battle with Northern State.

Charlie Katona had 16 points and Austin Andrews added in 15 of his own to keep the Bulldogs unbeaten, winning 69-66.

On the women’s side, they won 66-62 for their 5th straight win. Brooke Olson had 24.

The Dogs will look for another sweep tomorrow against Minnesota Morehead.

