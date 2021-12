DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - Thanks to the snowstorm multiple games were canceled across the Northland, but there was still some prime time action.

The Hayward boys light up the Northwest Iceman by a final of 3-0 as Logan Abric pitches a 41-save shutout.

On the girls side of things, CEC takes down Moose Lake Area 1-0.

Copyright 2021 KBJR Duluth. All rights reserved.