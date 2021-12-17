Advertisement

New charter air service company to operate out of Hibbing’s Range Regional Airport

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HIBBING, MN -- A charter air service company will make its home in a new hangar at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing.

According to an announcement from the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority Friday, they recently signed a lease agreement with Premium Air.

Along with private charter service, Premium Air will also offer flight lessons out of a new hangar facility, which is expected to be built in the spring.

A rendering of a new hangar planned for Hibbing's Range Regional Airport, to help accommodate a new private, charter air service.(Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority)

Premium Air’s charter fleet will consist of an eight passenger King Air 350 and three passenger Cirrus SR22.

The company will lease more than 13,000 square feet of office and hangar space.

The airport will use the remaining 8,100 square feet of hangar space to provide a space for transient aircraft.

The airport’s new hangar will help house the large corporate jets that frequently visit the Iron Range Area.

The Department of Iron Range Resources and Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority provided funding for the new 21,000 square foot hangar through a 20-year loan.

The state also contributed grant funding.

Premium Air aims to make air travel “more accessible and economical to individuals and businesses.”

A rendering of a new hangar planned for Hibbing's Range Regional Airport, to help accommodate a new private, charter air service.(Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority)

