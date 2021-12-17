Historic storm breaks numerous weather records across the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The big storm broke numerous records in the Midwest ranging from high temperatures to precipitation which includes a few in the Northland.

Ranging from dust storms to tornadoes, this storm was one for the history books.

In Colorado, up to 100+ mph wind gusts were reported causing severe damage and power outages for thousands of people.

More than 20 tornadoes were reported in Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, and southern Minnesota.

As of Thursday, Dec. 16, the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in southern Minnesota in Hartland.

This is the first time a tornado has ever been recorded during the month of December in Minnesota.

They also confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Neillsville, Wisconsin.

As for here in the Northland, high temperatures in Duluth and Ashland were broken as well as precipitation amounts for Brainerd and Hibbing.

The previous record for highs on December 15th in Duluth was 48 degrees, but the new record is 49 degrees. Ashland’s new high is 55 degrees which is seven degrees higher than the previous record.

Hibbing received 1.44″ of rainfall compared to the previous record of 0.36″ set in 2012. Brainerd received 0.97″ of rainfall compared to 0.70″ set in 1902.

The highest wind gust reported at the Duluth airport was 47 mph!

