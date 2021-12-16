Advertisement

Prosecution in Kim Potter trial expected to wrap up Thursday

Kim Potter expected to address the jury at some point in the trial
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (KBJR 6) - Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Thursday against the Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death.

That will set the stage for a defense that at some point will have Kim Potter directly addressing the jury.

Potter has said she meant to use her Taser when she shot Wright on April 11, as he tried to get away from officers at a traffic stop.

But her attorneys have also argued that she was within her rights to use deadly force because a fellow officer was endangered.

A use-of-force expert testified for the prosecution Wednesday that he did not believe Potter was justified to use deadly force.

