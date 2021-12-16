A dozen elk fall through ice and die in Otsego County

GRAYLING, Mich. (AP) --A dozen elk fell through the ice and died, despite a desperate rescue effort by hunting guides in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

The director of the Department of Natural Resources calls it a “very tragic and unfortunate event.”

The elk died Tuesday at Crapo Lake, a private lake in Otsego County, about 20 miles northeast of Grayling.

It was a group of bulls, females, and calves. A hunting party saw the elk heading down a slope and onto the ice.

Two hunting guides in a rowboat tried to cut a path through the ice with a chainsaw but didn’t make much progress.

Authorities recovered 11 carcasses Wednesday. The meat will be donated to local charities.

