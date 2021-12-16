Advertisement

Businesses stocked for the winter season despite supply-chain shortages

By Bo Fogal
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After enduring the historic storm, local businesses are stocking up on winter supplies especially salt.

One of these stores is Ace Hardware on East Superior street in Duluth.

Store Manager Steve Broome said they have been prepared for such occasion since October in case of an early winter.

Broome said he typically sees an increase in salt sales after the snow ends.

He also added that most people apply too much salt to their sidewalks and driveways.

Broome said “Most people typically use too much so when you do an application of salt on your sidewalk after the snow and/or ice is melted, you should actually sweep up what’s out there and get it off of the sidewalk.”

Even with the current supply chain issue, Broome said he’s not worried about running out of salt and other winter supplies including snow blowers and shovels.

Ace Hardware are also fully stocked in animal-friendly products for your pets.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WX GFX
Heavy rain, snow, t-storms, and strong winds overnight!
Tornado Threat
Severe storms, tornadoes, strong winds, and snow; A powerful and unusual storm hitting the Midwest
Credit: Duluth Police Department
Duluth officer with history of violence returns to patrol, says he’s a “better person”
Lighter lighting candle
What to do in a winter power outage: tips to stay warm and safe
SNOW GFX
Snow this morning, falling temps and gusty winds!

Latest News

Bentleyville Donation Drive
Essentia works to double Bentleyville food donations
NCAA Women's Hockey Changes
NCAA Women's Hockey Changes
Mingo County health officials said they throw out vials of COVID-19 vaccine almost every day...
A year after the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Northland, where we stand
A year after the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Northland, where we stand
A year after the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Northland, where we stand
Police lights
Babbitt man killed in crash on icy roadway