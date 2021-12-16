Businesses stocked for the winter season despite supply-chain shortages

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After enduring the historic storm, local businesses are stocking up on winter supplies especially salt.

One of these stores is Ace Hardware on East Superior street in Duluth.

Store Manager Steve Broome said they have been prepared for such occasion since October in case of an early winter.

Broome said he typically sees an increase in salt sales after the snow ends.

He also added that most people apply too much salt to their sidewalks and driveways.

Broome said “Most people typically use too much so when you do an application of salt on your sidewalk after the snow and/or ice is melted, you should actually sweep up what’s out there and get it off of the sidewalk.”

Even with the current supply chain issue, Broome said he’s not worried about running out of salt and other winter supplies including snow blowers and shovels.

Ace Hardware are also fully stocked in animal-friendly products for your pets.

