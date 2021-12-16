Bentleyville to reopen Thursday night after winter weather

DULUTH, MN -- Bentleyville will reopen Thursday after winter weather forced the holiday light display to close Wednesday night.

Bentleyville organizers said they will welcome visitors between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

There was no immediate word of wind or storm damage to any of the decorations set up at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

They’re asking everyone to bring a donation of food items and toys for the Salvation Army.

