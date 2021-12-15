Vaccine clinic moves from UW-Superior to Northwood Tech

SUPERIOR, WI -- The COVID-19 community-based vaccination clinic currently housed at the University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Yellowjacket Union will soon be moving to the conference center at Northwood Technical College’s Superior Campus.

The clinic will move on December 21st and will be open Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m

With the transition to Northwood Technical College, the clinic will be in a larger and more flexible space to continue serving the community.

The site will follow state guidelines to vaccinate populations based on eligibility.

Anyone ages 5 and older are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

An appointment can be scheduled here.

Northwood Tech is located at 600 North 21st Street in Superior.

The clinic will be closed on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1.

Additional information can also be found on the Douglas County Public Health website, and the Northwood Tech website.

UW-Superior will continue to host a free COVID-19 testing site in the Marcovich Wellness Center.

Additional information and registration can be found here.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.