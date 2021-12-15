DPD’s “Shop With a Cop” event gets kids ready for the holidays

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -Instead of wearing pointy hats and shoes, on Tuesday, Santa’s elves wore badges.

“It’s a great event, it really helps out some families during the Christmas season, providing them with toys for kids,” said Officer James Forsyth.

Since 2013, the Duluth Police Department has held the “Blue Santa Shop With a Cop” event. Thanks to donations from the Irving Community Club, officers help children cross items off their Christmas lists.

Each kid was given a $200 gift card which they can use to buy holiday gifts for friends and family or toys for themselves.

36 kids were chosen for Shop With a Cop this year through local youth community organizations, officer referrals, and the schools. An additional 20 families are each receiving $200 gift cards to SuperOne.

During the event, an officer was paired up with each kid to help them shop and keep track of their spending. Once they were done, more helpers were standing by to wrap presents.

It’s something Forsyth said the department looks forward to each year.

“Not only for the kids, this really brightens their Christmas, but it’s a good morale booster for our officers too,” Forsyth said. “To bring a smile, to know that you’re helping this family out is huge for us.”

10-year-old Skyler Hervy Bernheardt was on a mission to find gifts for himself, friends, and family with the help of his own personal Christmas elf, Officer Jared Warneke.

“I’m having fun and what I enjoy about it is that I’ve never done this before and it’s really new and exciting,” Skyler said.

While he enjoys shopping for presents, for Skyler, Christmas is really about one thing:

“Our whole family can gather together and have fun.”

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.