DULUTH, MN. (KBJR Duluth) - Rock Ridge hosts their first ever home game in boys hockey at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center hosting 8th ranked Duluth Denfeld, who comes away with the 6-2 victory.

Rock Ridge scored the first goal of the game and tied the game up at two, but the Hunters were to much for the Wolverines in the victory.

Copyright 2021 KBJR Duluth. All rights reserved.