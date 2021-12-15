Advertisement

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd’s death

FILE - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County...
FILE - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis June 25, 2021. On Nov. 1, 2021, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the trial of Chauvin, made public the names of jurors who convicted the former Minneapolis police officer of murdering George Floyd.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe during a May 25, 2020, arrest.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in that case.

Three other former officers -- Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao -- were indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin earlier this year.

They are still on course for trial early next year on those charges, with a state trial still to come.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Duluth Police Department
Duluth officer with history of violence returns to patrol, says he’s a “better person”
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Two vehicle crash leaves one with life threatening injuries
Future Radar
Cloudy, foggy, and thunderstorms in December
The Hibbing Police Department is welcoming a new electronic detection K9 to their crew.
Hibbing Police Department introduces new electronic detection K9
WX GFX
Heavy rain, snow, t-storms, and strong winds overnight!

Latest News

Bentleyville opens in 2021
Bentleyville closes Wednesday due to forecasted winter weather
vaccine
Vaccine clinic moves from UW-Superior to Northwood Tech
Bentleyville opens in 2021
Bentleyville leaders keep close eye on approaching storm
Tuesday prep basketball highlights
Tuesday prep basketball highlights