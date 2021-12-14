Two vehicle crash leaves one with life threatening injuries

PINE COUNTY, MN. - A Saint Paul man sustained life threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash in Pine City early Tuesday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 35 just north of the Snake River in Pine City.

The release states that a Mazda 3 was traveling northbound in the left lane on I-35 and a Ford F-150 was also traveling northbound in the right lane at the same location.

The Mazda 3 veered across the right lane, making contact with the F-150 on the driver side door.

Both vehicles continued into the right ditch after striking a sign and several trees.

The driver of the Mazda, Realitee Fletcher suffered non life threatening injuries and was wearing a seatbelt, while the driver of the F-150, Michael Williams was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.