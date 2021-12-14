Advertisement

Two vehicle crash leaves one with life threatening injuries

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By Nora McKeown
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE COUNTY, MN. - A Saint Paul man sustained life threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash in Pine City early Tuesday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 35 just north of the Snake River in Pine City.

The release states that a Mazda 3 was traveling northbound in the left lane on I-35 and a Ford F-150 was also traveling northbound in the right lane at the same location.

The Mazda 3 veered across the right lane, making contact with the F-150 on the driver side door.

Both vehicles continued into the right ditch after striking a sign and several trees.

The driver of the Mazda, Realitee Fletcher suffered non life threatening injuries and was wearing a seatbelt, while the driver of the F-150, Michael Williams was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several flights destined for Minneapolis ended up diverting to Duluth International Airport...
St. Louis County, Red Cross help diverted airplane passengers
Raymond Julian
Carlton County man charged with murder in death of his wife
The Hibbing Police Department is welcoming a new electronic detection K9 to their crew.
Hibbing Police Department introduces new electronic detection K9
One woman has died after a head-on crash in Two Harbors.
22-year-old woman dies in Two Harbors crash

Latest News

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect’s parents
If authorized, these cameras will be compatible with the department's squad car dash cams and...
St. Louis County votes to approve deputy body cameras
Greater Downtown Council
Holiday lighting display winners announced
THUMB
12/14/21 KB AM WX