Holiday lighting display winners announced

DULUTH, MN -- Winners of the Greater Downtown Council’s 16th Annual Holiday Window and Lighting Display contest have been announced.

19 businesses participated in the contest for the 2021 holiday window and lighting display.

Below are the winners:

Best Lighting:

– Frame Corner

Most Original Display:

- Commercial: St. Louis County Depot

- Retail: Huckleberry

Most Traditional Storefront

- Commercial: A&L Properties

- Retail: Frost River Trading Co.

The ballots have been totaled in the People’s Choice and Facebook Favorite categories as well.

People’s Choice Winners:

- Commercial: CSL Plasma

- Retail: Huckleberry

Facebook Favorite – St. Louis County Depot

Official judging took place November 19 through November 23 and winners were chosen based on execution of theme and design presentation.

