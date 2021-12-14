Advertisement

Early season ice on Superior Bay provides perfect training opportunity for DFD

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -Tuesday’s warm and mild weather was a perfect training opportunity for the Duluth Fire Department.

The department put their ice rescue skills to the test near Pier B in Duluth.

The department ventured out with some of their newer members to get them comfortable in the water and their floatation suits.

Fire Department Captain Ben Johnson said training on early, broken ice means they can be prepared for anything that might be thrown their way this winter.

“We often have to navigate through broken ice and open water and back onto the ice again. So it is good practice for our new people to experience navigating that differential between broken ice and open water and getting our patients and getting them retrieved,” said Johnson.

Captain Johnson said if you plan on venturing out on the ice, be sure to check the thickness first, go out with a group of people, and invest in a good flotation suit.

