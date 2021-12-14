Duluth Assistant Fire Chief receives lifetime achievement honor

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -Duluth leaders give the Clarence Maddy Award to a city employee who goes above and beyond on the job.

Its namesake worked as Chief Administrative Officer for the city for 22 years with five mayors.

This year’s recipient is Assistant Fire Chief Clint Reff, who has been with the department almost 26 years.

Reff is only the second black member of the DFD and the first to reach the ranks of captain and assistant chief.

He also spent time serving as a union leader.

Fire chief Shawn Krizaj said Reff’s experience made him a vital asset to the department and he will be greatly missed upon his retirement.

Reff said the award should be shared with all city workers who have helped and continue to help Duluth get through the pandemic.

“Actually, it’s a pretty great honor, I’m not one for being in the spotlight, so I think this is shared amongst all the employees in the city,” Reff said. “I just want to share this with all of the employees, we’ve been through a year with the pandemic and had police, fire, public works, Kate [Van Daele] in the PIO office, all of these people who have kind of given it their all every day. I think for me that’s where the award should go.”

Chief Krizaj nominated Reff for the award.

He said he was thrilled Mayor Emily Larson chose Reff as the recipient.

“He’s been a good friend of mine. I’ve been on for 24 years, and as we kind of worked our way up from firefighters to administration, he was really kind of one of those guys that I looked at as a mentor,” Krizaj said.

Both Reff and Krizaj said working alongside each other for so long has allowed them to become very good friends and they will miss that working relationship when Reff retires.

City officials say the Clarence Maddy award has been given out since at least 2007, where then Mayor Bergstrom gave the honor to 15 recipients. Since then, the city awarded one per year. It is the highest honor a city of Duluth employee can receive.

