Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Paul Engh delivers the opening statement as...
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Paul Engh delivers the opening statement as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.(Court TV via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --The trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright has opened its second week of testimony with an assistant medical examiner explaining his autopsy.

The 20-year-old Black motorist was slain on April 11 after police pulled him over in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

The officer who shot him, Kim Potter, resigned two days after the shooting and is charged with manslaughter.

Prosecutors spent the first week of testimony showing jurors body-camera and dashcam video of the stop and shooting.

The medical examiner’s office reported after the shooting that Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

