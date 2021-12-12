Voting open for Christmas Lighting Challenge

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -Voting for the 7th annual Christmas Lighting Challenge is now open.

There are over 75 displays throughout the Northland that the public can vote on.

Voting ends on December 20th.

A ceremony announcing the winners is scheduled for December 22nd at Bentleyville.

Winners in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet, and Hermantown will receive a gift basket at the ceremony.

Click here to view an interactive map of all of the displays, download the Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt, photos from some of this year’s entries, and vote.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.